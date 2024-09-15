Campaign Groups in Connemara putting pressure on Galway County Council over difficulties with housing and planning
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
Difficulties with housing and planning continue to be a major issue in Connemara and two campaign groups are again upping the pressure on the County Council, and on national authorities.
“Bánú” is an emotive word in the Irish language. It means leaving a place deserted without energy or life.
The organisation in the South Connemara Gaeltacht known as ”Bánú’ fears that description will become a reality for a new generation unless it becomes easier to get planning permission, and to obtain housing in their own area.
Now they want the Government to give an extra 10 million euro in the forthcoming Budget as funding for Údarás na Gaeltachta which would give the Gaeltacht Authority a pivotal role in housing.
How that proposal works out remains to be seen.
Further west and north in the Connemara area, the Chamber of Commerce, with head offices in Clifden, is preparing for another top level meeting with Galway County Council management in an effort to make planning easier. This follows two previous meetings.
A survey carried out by the Chamber showed that over 70% of Connemara people had either direct or indirect experience of the difficulties posed by the planning regulations in their area.
Máirtín Ó Catháin for Galway Bay Fm in Connemara.
