Campaign for one hour free parking in Galway towns pushes ahead

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A campaign to introduce one hour free parking in towns across County Galway is pushing ahead.

Councillor Declan Geraghty first made the call for Ballinasloe, and says businesses are suffering as a result of car parking charges.

A recent meeting at County Hall heard that a statutory process would be needed to amend parking bylaws, and that should be done on a county-wide basis.

The suggestion will now go before the Corporate Policy Group for consideration after positive engagement from county councillors.

Independent Ireland Councillor Geraghty has been speaking to Sarah Slevin about how this all came about:

