Camogie Club launches third South Galway Operation Transformation Programme

Last year over 400 determined participants made it their healthy start to a New Year – and this year St Colman’s Camogie Club has promised that its third South Galway Operation Transformation Programme will be an even bigger and better community fitness initiative for 2026.

This year, South Galway OT boasts 16 dedicated leaders guiding participants through a wide range of activities including walks, runs, half marathon training, Couch 2 5K run groups, and kids’ fitness sessions.

Alongside the leaders’ busy schedules, the programme is supported by the fantastic fitness community in Gort, Beagh, and Kilbeacanty, with partners including Swan Leisure, Powerhouse Gym, West Coast MMA, The Lords Gym, Yoga with Fiona McDonogh, and Senan Murphy Jive.

Participants will also have the opportunity to try a huge range of bonus activities, from yoga to MMA, aqua aerobics to gym introductions, activator pole walking to pickleball — and everything in between!

Organised by St Colman’s Camogie Club as an annual fundraiser, South Galway OT is a community-focused health and fitness programme, offering a variety of structured activities, expert guidance, and fun social events to encourage people of all ages and abilities to move more, stay active, and enjoy a healthier lifestyle.

“We are delighted to bring such a diverse, supportive, and fun programme to South Galway again this year,” said Paula Gallagher, PRO for St Colmans Camogie Club.

“There’s something for everyone, no matter your age or fitness level, and our leaders and fitness partners are here to help participants achieve their goals, try new activities, and make fitness fun.”

The programme kicks off this Saturday, January 3, with a whole community walk along the beautiful Gort River Walk, inviting everyone to take their first steps towards a healthy, active year.

Activities will continue for six weeks, providing something for everyone in the community to get active, stay healthy, and connect with others.

Registration is now open through St Colman’s Camogie Club, giving everyone a chance to kickstart 2026 with a healthy, active, and social programme.

Pictured: Some of the leaders of the third South Galway Operation Transformation (from left) Teresa McDermott, Mairead Nolan, Fiona Fordham, Stacey Lynskey, Maureen Hardiman, Marie Rohan, Joan McAllen and Cilla Fahey.