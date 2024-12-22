Camogie Club launches second South Galway Operation Transformation for 2025

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
St Colman’s Camogie Club has announced the launch of its second South Galway Operation Transformation Programme, promising an even bigger and better community fitness initiative for 2025.
Building on the success of last year when over 400 participants joined the six-week programme, the 2025 edition is set to offer even more variety and excitement.
With 15 dedicated leaders, this year’s programme features 20 to 30 activity sessions per week, catering to all fitness levels and interests.
Returning favourites include community walks, the Couch to 5K programme, 5K to 10K run progression groups, and weekend family hikes and trails.
New additions for 2025 include a community cycling group and a unique skills programme designed for parents of hurling or camogie-playing children to help them support their young athletes at home.
This year’s programme is made possible thanks to the support of local health and fitness providers, including Galway Sports Partnership, Powerhouse Gym, Swan Leisure Centre, Fiona McDonogh Yoga, Finnegan Fitness, and many more.
Additionally, local employers like Natus Neuro and Topform have joined the initiative, offering subsidised entry for their employees as part of their commitment to workplace wellness.
The programme kicks off on Saturday, January 4, with a community walk along the scenic Gort River Walk.
Activities will continue for six weeks, providing something for everyone in the community to get active, stay healthy, and connect with others.
Full details and registration information can be found on St Colman’s Camogie Club social media platforms – and all are welcome to join in and make 2025 a year of wellness, community, and fun!
Pictured: St Colman’s Camogie Club OT leaders Stacey Lynskey, Yvonne Diviney, Louise Fogarty, Adrian Gallagher, Bernie Keehan, Mike Coen, Brian Farrell, Brid Regan, Liam Forde, Niamh Finn, Valarie Brady, Marie Rohan and Adrian Nolan planning ahead for their second programme. Missing from photo is Couch to 5K leader Dara Williams.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
University of Galway gets funding to assess the carbon footprint of forestry products
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA carbon footprint assessment focusing on forest prod...
ATU Galway Researcher featured in BBC Wildlife Magazine
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA study by an ATU Galway researcher has been spotligh...
Night of nostalgia as Ardrahan honours stalwarts of 1974 and ‘75 hurling success
Ardrahan Hurling Club honoured the senior hurling championship sides of 1974 and 1975 along with ...
HSE calls on Galway’s public to visit their local pharmacy for winter vaccinations
The HSE’s winter vaccination programme is well underway with the roll out of the free flu and Cov...
Local MEP says mental health epidemic in farming must be wake-up call for EU policy makers
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal MEP Maria Walsh says the epidemic of mental hea...
Funding approved for two South Galway flood relief schemes
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding has been approved for two South Galway flood ...
Connemara Chamber of Commerce object to parking plan in Clifden
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA reverse parking rule on the streets of Clifden coul...
Aran Islands RNLI volunteers perform different kind of rescue for stranded dolphins
The Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat crew performed a different kind of rescue close to home last week ...
Big prize beckons for lucky winner in Galway Rape Crisis Centre fundraiser
One lucky person will go into the New Year with a massive €100,000 more cash in their pocket – an...