Camogie Club launches second South Galway Operation Transformation for 2025

St Colman’s Camogie Club has announced the launch of its second South Galway Operation Transformation Programme, promising an even bigger and better community fitness initiative for 2025.

Building on the success of last year when over 400 participants joined the six-week programme, the 2025 edition is set to offer even more variety and excitement.

With 15 dedicated leaders, this year’s programme features 20 to 30 activity sessions per week, catering to all fitness levels and interests.

Returning favourites include community walks, the Couch to 5K programme, 5K to 10K run progression groups, and weekend family hikes and trails.

New additions for 2025 include a community cycling group and a unique skills programme designed for parents of hurling or camogie-playing children to help them support their young athletes at home.

This year’s programme is made possible thanks to the support of local health and fitness providers, including Galway Sports Partnership, Powerhouse Gym, Swan Leisure Centre, Fiona McDonogh Yoga, Finnegan Fitness, and many more.

Additionally, local employers like Natus Neuro and Topform have joined the initiative, offering subsidised entry for their employees as part of their commitment to workplace wellness.

The programme kicks off on Saturday, January 4, with a community walk along the scenic Gort River Walk.

Activities will continue for six weeks, providing something for everyone in the community to get active, stay healthy, and connect with others.

Full details and registration information can be found on St Colman’s Camogie Club social media platforms – and all are welcome to join in and make 2025 a year of wellness, community, and fun!

Pictured: St Colman’s Camogie Club OT leaders Stacey Lynskey, Yvonne Diviney, Louise Fogarty, Adrian Gallagher, Bernie Keehan, Mike Coen, Brian Farrell, Brid Regan, Liam Forde, Niamh Finn, Valarie Brady, Marie Rohan and Adrian Nolan planning ahead for their second programme. Missing from photo is Couch to 5K leader Dara Williams.