Camogie Centre of Excellence moves step closer

The green light has been given to use the old Teagasc site – across from the Dexcom development – for a long-awaited new Centre of Excellence for Camogie in Athenry.

It follows an engagement with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue organised by Minister for Disability and Fianna Fáil General Election candidate for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte.

The development will include four playing pitches for use by Athenry Camogie Club, but also other local camogie clubs and for use by the county team as well, in addition to local schools and the two universities in Galway.

“Camogie is a fantastic sport that promotes health, teamwork, and female empowerment, and Athenry Camogie Club is one of the largest clubs in Galway,” said Minister Rabbitte.

“I’ve been working closely with the Club and the Department of Agriculture to advance this agreement to use the old Teagasc site in the town to develop this centre of excellence.

“This will see a number of playing pitches for use by local and county teams, as well as by the county team, in addition to schools and universities. It’s crucial that we invest in developing proper facilities to support camogie players at all levels. This means dedicated pitches, proper changing rooms, and equipment that is fit for purpose.

“By providing these resources, we show our commitment to the sport and encourage more girls and women to participate. Investing in camogie facilities is an investment in the future of the sport and in the health and well-being of our communities,” she added.

Pictured: Minister Anne Rabbitte with MEP for Midlands-North West Barry Cowen standing at the site for the new Centre of Excellence for Camogie in Athenry, with Joe Rabbitte and Brian Feeney, both members of the organising committee for developing the new facility.