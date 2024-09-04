A UK technology consultancy firm is looking to build a local team in Galway city, as it opens its first office directly servicing the EU market.

eg technology is partnering with PorterShed to further grow and develop its product design, engineering and development consultancy.





Founded in 2002, eg technology is based Cambridge, and will work with PorterShed to boost its delivery of client projects to the Irish, European and US markets.

Director of eg, Rouzet Agailby, has said they will look to build a team in Galway, and is inviting candidates to explore its opportunities.

The post Cambridge-based technology firm to build local team as it opens first EU office in Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.