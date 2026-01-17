Calls to pull plug on Electric Skyline contract

By Avril Horan

CALLS have been made to ‘pull the plug’ on the public lighting maintenance contract held by Electric Skyline over unresolved faults and public safety concerns.

Cllr Jimmy McClearn (FG) said that ongoing problems with the company had become “completely out of hand” and asked for the contract to be revoked.

“Faults have been reported in some instances for up to three months and nothing has happened,” Cllr McClearn said at a meeting of the Municipal District of Loughrea.

He reiterated that Galway County Council could not continue to accept delays of up to three months in addressing reported faults as it reflected poorly on the local authority.

“It’s high time Galway County Council revoke the contract,” he said, “and see who else is out there.

“Three months (wait) is not acceptable, and Galway County Council cannot abide by that set up. We are dealing with serious health and safety issues.

“We need to look at who else can provide a better service. Assurances haven’t been adhered to, and it is reflecting on us as local authority.”

Independent Ireland Cllr Declan Kelly agreed with the proposal to revoke the contract with the service provider.

“It is not acceptable,” he said.

“We were given commitments and those commitments haven’t been met. It’s time to pull the plug and look elsewhere.”

At the meeting, major concerns were highlighted in Brennan Street and Abbey Street in Portumna, as well as in villages across the county.

Cllr Kelly also warned that poor lighting on Abbey Street significantly increased the potential for accidents, “unless someone is wearing a high-visibility jacket.”

Responding on behalf of the Council, officials said they will look at the contract with Electric Skyline when it is due to end.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Ivan Canning also highlighted the severity of the problem during the removal of Christmas lights.

“We took down the Christmas lights, and that’s when it became apparent how bad it is,” he said.

“We needed headlamps to take them down. It’s only going to get worse.”

He lightened the mood when he stated that “we could put them back up again.”

■ Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

Pictured: Cllr Jimmy McClearn… ongoing problems.