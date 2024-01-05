Calls on Government and Galway County Council to provide funding for more bus shelters across county
The Government and Galway County Council are being urged to provide funding for more bus shelters across Galway.
Galway East TD Sean Canney says shelters are crucial in improving the safety and experience for those using bus services
He is highlighting the Joe O’Toole Road stop in Tuam in particular, due to the increased numbers using it following the addition of the Dublin airport service
The Independent TD says it’s vital we deliver attractive and comfortable public transport services.
