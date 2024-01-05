  • Services

Calls on Government and Galway County Council to provide funding for more bus shelters across county

Published:

The Government and Galway County Council are being urged to provide funding for more bus shelters across Galway.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says shelters are crucial in improving the safety and experience for those using bus services


He is highlighting the Joe O’Toole Road stop in Tuam in particular, due to the increased numbers using it following the addition of the Dublin airport service

The Independent TD says it’s vital we deliver attractive and comfortable public transport services.

The post Calls on Government and Galway County Council to provide funding for more bus shelters across county appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

