Calls on Galway’s local authorities to raise Flag of Peace for Christmas
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Councillor Alan Cheevers has called on Galway City and County Councils to rise the Flag of Peace this Christmas.
The flag of peace is an international symbol of a shared longing for peace in areas experiencing war.
Councillor Cheevers says it’s to remember families in Israel and Gaza, and Ukraine, who will still be experiencing war this Christmas.
He says he plans to bring the idea forward as a motion at Monday’s City Council meeting:
