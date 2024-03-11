Calls on County Council to make land available for car parking at Oranmore Station
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Athenry-Oranmore area councillor Jim Cuddy, has called on the County Council to make land available for parking adjacent to the Railway Station in Oranmore.
The number of people using the station daily has increased over the past few months and motorists are now parking on the side of the road out to the Coast Road.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Independent Councillor Cuddy says that car parking facilities at the train station are now completely inadequate.
The post Calls on County Council to make land available for car parking at Oranmore Station appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
HSE commits to reopening of Seven Springs Day Centre in Loughrea
The HSE has committed to reopening the Seven Springs Day Centre in Loughrea. That’s accordi...
Public meeting this evening on future of Clifden Hospital
A public meeting is to be held this evening on the future of Clifden Hospital. The facility close...
County Cathaoirleach opens Book of Condolence for Saoirse Ruane
County Cathaoirleach Liam Carroll has opened a Book of Condolence for much-loved Saoirse Ruane. T...
Planning refused for new retail wing at West City Centre Park in Westside
Plans for an entire new retail wing at the West City Centre Office and Retail Park in Westside ha...
Employment slightly up last month across Galway
Employment across Galway city and county is slightly up in the past month. Over one hundred peopl...
Roadworks ‘leave Galway City Council open to compo claims’
Irish Water was leaving Galway City Council open to being sued due to serious trip hazards after ...
Galway Gardaí targeting five organised crime gangs
Five organised criminal gangs operating in the city are being targeted by the Garda serious crime...
Salthill Garda Station ‘will continue to have 24-hour presence’
Salthill Garda Station will continue to have a 24-hour members’ presence, Cllr Donal Lyons was to...
Local TD accuses the RSA and government of causing chaos in construction sector
Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has accused the RSA and the Government of causing chaos i...