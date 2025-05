This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local councillor is calling for the public toilets in St. Micheal’s carpark in Ballinasloe to be upgraded.

A meeting this week heard concerns about the aged plumbing and the lack of accessible toilets.

Ballinasloe area Councillor Evelyn Parsons raised the issue, pointing out that two new accessible bus stops are to be built near the bathrooms.

Independent Councillor Parsons says it’s unacceptable in this day and age not to have accessible bathrooms