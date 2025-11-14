Calls for 'unsafe' structures at Queens Gap along River Corrib to be removed

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are renewed calls for the removal of structures along the River Corrib due to ‘serious safety concerns’.

The RNLI, Galway Fire and Rescue, Claddagh Watch and Gardaí are concerned about the out-of-use metal hoarding, fencing, and eel cages at the Queen’s Gap,

A motion will be brought before Galway City Council to ask the Health and Safety Authority to intervene and investigate the situation.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Labour city councillor Níall McNelis outlines what the dangers are