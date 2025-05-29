  • Services

Calls for traditional bathing season to be extended across Galway beaches

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are calls for the traditional bathing season to be extended across Galway’s beaches

Galway West Deputy John Connolly is urging the city and county councils to take advantage of the Bathing Water Quality Regulations which allow local authorities to define their own season.

This would allow for earlier deployment of lifeguards and increased water quality testing.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Connolly believes a slight increase in the budget would allow for additional lifeguards

