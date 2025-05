This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are calls for the ladders at Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill to be reinstated.

City councillors echoed the calls of Salthill swimmers at a meeting this week asking for the ladders to be brought back.

It was said the ladders were removed due to safety issues.

City West Councillor Clodagh Higgins says the delay in reinstating them is of significant concern.