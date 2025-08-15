Calls for responsible parking near Connemara beaches ahead of hot weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Connemara North councillor Gerry King is calling for the public to park responsibly near beaches and waterways in Connemara this weekend.

With the warm weather, large crowds are expected to descend on rural beaches – many of which can’t cope with the parking demands.

That’s according to the Fianna Fáil councillor, who urges people to avoid double parking on roads or pulling into private driveways.

While Gardaí will be on duty over the weekend, Cllr. King is asking the public to take responsibility and maintain road access for essential services.