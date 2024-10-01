Calls for part of €13 billion Apple tax payment be spent on groundwork for Ardaun development on east of city
Some of €13 billion owed by Apple to the Irish government should be used to lay the groundwork for the long-awaited Ardaun development on the east side of Galway City.
That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Alan Cheevers, following the controversial European Court ruling earlier this month on unpaid taxes.
Ardaun is an area of 164 hectares of greenfield land, roughly stretching from Briarhill towards the former Galway Airport.
It’s long been planned that thousands of future homes will be developed there.
Councillor Cheevers believes some of the Apple money should be used to develop the necessary water infrastructure.
