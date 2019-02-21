Calls for OPW to floodlight East Galway’s heritage sites for inclusion in global greening initiative

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is calling on the Office of Public Works to floodlight heritage sites in East Galway such as Portumna Castle.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the installation would promote the structures for visitors and would allow buildings to be included in Tourism Ireland’s global greening initiative.

The initiative sees famous attractions and sites around the world go green to mark St Patrick’s Day.

At 12, hear Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon who says lighting up local sites would boost tourism