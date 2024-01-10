Calls for more public salt bins throughout Galway as cold weather hits
As the current cold snap continues, councillors are calling for more public salt bins to be provided throughout Galway
Low overnight temperatures are causing difficult travelling conditions, in particular on side roads and pathways as priority is given to main routes.
Galway County Council engineer’s report to Tuam councillors outlined that the council was not in a position to grit every route as there is over 6,000 miles of roads within the county.
Councillor Mary Hoade says it’s important members of the public play their part in ensuring safe local routes:
