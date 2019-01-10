Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for an immediate examination of the Clybaun-Mincloon-Rahoon road junction following a number of recent collisions.
According to City Councillor Donal Lyons, 4 “major” collisions have occurred at the junction in the last 3 months, causing significant damage to cars.
Calls for major junction in the west of city to be examined
