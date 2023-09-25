Calls for increased safety barriers at Loughrea mart following weekend death

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for increased safety barriers at Loughrea mart following an incident on Saturday which resulted in the death of a man in his 60s from the Ballinasloe/Athlone border

The man was injured while the mart was in progress at around 4.25pm on Saturday and he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead.





The Irish Farmers Journal reported a bullock jumped out of the mart ring and into the crowd during the autumn cattle show and sale.

The Health and Safety Authority and the coroner have been notified while the Gardai are investigating the incident

Councillor Moegie Maher says the barriers were recently increased in height, but more work will have to be carried out to ensure safety at the mart.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Maher stressed that something like this cannot happen again:

