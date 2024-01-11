  • Services

Calls for increased culling of deer in Portumna and surrounding areas

Published:

There are calls for increased culling of deer in Portumna and surrounding areas.

A recent Loughrea council meeting heard how farmers are losing ground due to deer grazing.


While Councillor Ivan Canning also highlighted that deer are often wandering out onto roads, causing dangerous situations for drivers.

Councillor Canning says at the very least more fencing needs to be erected on the effected roads.

The post Calls for increased culling of deer in Portumna and surrounding areas appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

