Calls for hedge cutting near schools to be prioritised as new academic year approaches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Unprecedented growth in hedges and vegetation has reduced sightlines, making it harder to see and be seen.

That’s according to Tuam area councillor Andrew Reddington, who believes that areas around schools should take priority when it comes to hedge cutting.

Galway County Council can begin cutting hedges from September 1st, coinciding with the start of the new school year.

Fine Gael Cllr. Reddington says clear sightlines are essential for safety – especially given the emphasis on walking and cycling to school.