Calls for funding for rebuilding of iconic stone walls in Galway knocked during Storm Debi
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Calls are being made for funding to be provided for the rebuilding of iconic stone walls in Galway which were knocked during Storm Debi.
Councillor PJ Murphy has requested a special case be made to Government, as the cost of rebuilding them is too much for local landowners and farmers.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He says up to 10 kilometres of traditional stone wall were knocked during the November storm in areas including Maree, Balinderreen and Kinvara.
Councillor Murphy has said if local landowners are not given financial help, these stone walls may never be rebuilt:
The post Calls for funding for rebuilding of iconic stone walls in Galway knocked during Storm Debi appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Water outages in East Headford and Rosscahill
Residents and businesses in east Headford and surrounding areas will be without water outage toda...
Galway MedTech company receive €1.5 million for device for late-stage cancer patients
A Galway Medtech company has received one point five million euro in a seeded funding round for a...
University of Galway releases statement following death of student in Bushypark crash
The University of Galway has released a statement following the death of one of its students in a...
Former Defence Forces member jailed for nine years for college student rape in Galway
A former member of the defence forces who raped a college student in a Co Galway apartment has be...
Taoiseach disputes Garda Comissioner’s claims Gardaí not notified about Roscahilll asylum seeker housing plans
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has disputed claims that Gardaí were not notified about the housing of 70 ...
Spiddal medtech firm to expand after raising €1.5m in funding
A Spiddal-based Medtech company is to launch a recruitment drive after raising €1.5m in new inves...
Gardaí concentrate on social media footage in arson investigation at Ross Lake
The ongoing Garda investigation into the fire that gutted a Connemara hotel earmarked for 70 asyl...
Self-taught Glenn is wired for creativity
After years working in different jobs in places from Germany to California, Glenn Gibson returned...
Keeping yourself and kids sane and safe this Christmas
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara With Christmas on the way, you will be seein...