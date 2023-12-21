Calls are being made for funding to be provided for the rebuilding of iconic stone walls in Galway which were knocked during Storm Debi.

Councillor PJ Murphy has requested a special case be made to Government, as the cost of rebuilding them is too much for local landowners and farmers.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He says up to 10 kilometres of traditional stone wall were knocked during the November storm in areas including Maree, Balinderreen and Kinvara.

Councillor Murphy has said if local landowners are not given financial help, these stone walls may never be rebuilt:

The post Calls for funding for rebuilding of iconic stone walls in Galway knocked during Storm Debi appeared first on Galway Bay FM.