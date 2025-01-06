  • Services

Calls for fast-tracking of traffic cameras for Galway city

Published:

Calls for fast-tracking of traffic cameras for Galway city
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Calls are being made for the fast-tracking of the introduction of traffic cameras across Galway city.

Cameras would have automatic number plate recognition, which would help clamp down on drivers committing offences.

Labour city councillor Niall Mc Nelis says Galway needs to be right behind Dublin with the move, as they’re set to be installed in the capital in the first half of this year.

It comes 10 years after an initial trial, which halved the amount of drivers breaking red lights in the three-month trial period.

Councillor McNelis is calling on the new CEO of the NTA to provide funding to install these cameras in Galway.

