Gort/Kinvara councillor Geraldine Donohue is calling for toilet and shower facilities at designated swimming areas to remain open all year round.

The Independent councillor claims swimming is no longer seasonal, and says people need these facilities beyond the summer months.

However, county officials told a recent Galway County Council meeting that budget is unable to accommodate any extension.

Councillor Donohue says it’s well worth the additional funds for the wide-ranging benefits.