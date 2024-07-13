Calls for establishment of multidisciplinary board for future of St Brigids Hospital

There are calls for a multidisciplinary board to be established so that the future of St Brigid’s Hospital can be discussed.

The board would be made up of representatives from the HSE, Government and local councillors.





Councillor Alan Harney says the derelict site is an eye soar that’s getting worse by the day.

He says the team could look at other hospitals across the country to plan for the site in Ballinasloe

