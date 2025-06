This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell is calling for an end to the delays in the delivery of an ambulance base for Connemara.

Last year, former Health Minister Stephen Donnelly advised the base should be built by Autumn of this year.

However, construction may not even have started by that time, according to the HSE.

Sinn Féin Deputy Farrell told Galway Talks people shouldn’t have to wait hours for an ambulance: