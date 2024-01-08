Calls for County Council to ‘step up’ and save businesses in Clarinbridge struggling after Storm Debi
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
It has been almost two months since Storm Debi caused extensive damage to a number of businesses in Clarinbridge.
Councillor Martina Kinnane is urging Galway County Council and the Government not to forget these local businesses and ‘step up’ before it’s too late.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Councillor Kinnane raised the issue at a Loughrea area meeting, saying some businesses have been forced to shut their doors, and the threat still looms for others unless more support is provided.
The Fianna Fáil councillor proposed that more dedicated support is given to these areas.
She’s been speaking to Sarah Slevin:
The post Calls for County Council to ‘step up’ and save businesses in Clarinbridge struggling after Storm Debi appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
An Bord Pleanala refuses over 100 homes in Oranmore
An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for more than 100 new homes in Oranmore. The project led ...
Plans lodged for major extension at Gort Community School
Plans have been lodged for a major extension at Gort Community School. The project would involve ...
Call made for increased government funding for playgrounds in Galway city
A call has been made for increased funding from the government for playgrounds for Galway City. O...
Galway graduate joins Bord na Móna initiative to drive climate change and sustainable development
A graduate from Galway has joined Bord na Móna through an initiative that aims to empower young p...
Noel Thomas says Micheal Martin has “destroyed” Fianna Fail and he’ll “never” accept him as leader
Connemara Fianna Fail Councillor Noel Thomas says Micheal Martin has destroyed the party – ...
Aldi to create 70 new jobs in Galway this month
Aldi is to create 70 new jobs in Galway this month The supermarket chain has announced plans to h...
Galway research finds using phones at work reduces stress
Researchers at the University of Galway have found that using smartphones at work can reduce stre...
Galway city labelled ‘clean’ and Ballybane ‘moderately littered’ in IBAL rankings
Galway city has retained its ‘clean’ status in 19th position in the Irish Business Against Litter...
10% less properties for sale in Galway at the end of 2023
There were 717 properties for sale in Galway at the end of Q4 2023 – a decrease of 10% over...