Calls for County Council to ‘step up’ and save businesses in Clarinbridge struggling after Storm Debi

It has been almost two months since Storm Debi caused extensive damage to a number of businesses in Clarinbridge.

Councillor Martina Kinnane is urging Galway County Council and the Government not to forget these local businesses and ‘step up’ before it’s too late.





Councillor Kinnane raised the issue at a Loughrea area meeting, saying some businesses have been forced to shut their doors, and the threat still looms for others unless more support is provided.

The Fianna Fáil councillor proposed that more dedicated support is given to these areas.

She’s been speaking to Sarah Slevin:

