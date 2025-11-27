  • Services

Call on Minister to bring Inishbofin and Cleggan airstrips into use

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Gaeltacht Minister Dara Calleary is being called on to help bring Inishbofin and Cleggan airstrips into use.

Councillor Eileen Mannion has put forward the proposal to County Council, saying the sites – built at a cost of ten million euro – are basically lying idle.

The Fine Gael councillor is asking for them to be brought into use on a trial basis for the summer months, and progress to an all year service from there.

Councillor Mannion has been speaking to Sarah Slevin about the potential of the airstrips:

