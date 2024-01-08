Call made for increased government funding for playgrounds in Galway city
A call has been made for increased funding from the government for playgrounds for Galway City.
Over fifteen thousand euros was allocated in 2022 to maintain existing sites and to build new play spaces.
However, City West Councillor Niall McNelis says central government funding is needed so areas like Renmore, Westside, Ballybane, Mervue, Miller’s Lane and Rahoon get better facilities
He stated that Galway is not being treated fairly in terms of funds allocated:
