There’s a call for urgent safety improvements to “treacherous” footpaths across the city.

Councillor Niall McNelis is also raising concerns about accessibility.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He’s highlighting two examples – the Oaklands in Salthill path, and the Highfield Estate paths.

He’s calling for the city council to audit all footpaths across the city – and create a timeline to fix them.

The post Call for urgent safety improvements to “treacherous” city footpaths appeared first on Galway Bay FM.