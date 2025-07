This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a call for urgent intervention to save the “leaning” tower of Kilmacduagh in Tierneevin in South Galway.

Local Senator PJ Murphy has raised the issue in the Seanad – saying a slight lean was documented in documents dating back over 250 years.

But he said local archaeologists and others have noted a rapid increase in the severity of the lean over the past 20 years.

Senator Murphy argues the OPW has to intervene and assess the situation.

Photo credit – Wiki