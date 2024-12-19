Call for urgent counselling supports for women struggling in city direct provision centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a call for urgent counselling supports for women living in a direct provision centre in Galway City.

Councillor Helen Ogbu says she recently visited the centre and found some women there are struggling to deal with personal grief and mental health issues.

She says it stems from the recent and seperate deaths of two women who had been living there.

Labour Councillor Ogbu says they don’t have access to counselling services – and the HSE should provide a rapid response intervention.

She points out that staff in the centres are trying their best – but they’re not qualified counsellors.