This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are calls for urgent action to be taken to deal with a derelict hotel in Portumna.

The former Shannon Oaks Hotel has been left idle for over a decade, after a fire caused severe damage to the building in 2011.

Galway East TD Louis O’Hara says the site needs to be redeveloped as it is a safety risk, and also attracts anti-social behaviour.

Deputy O’Hara has requested a meeting with the owners to discuss the future of the site: