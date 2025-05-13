Call for Transport Minister to address capacity issues on Galway trains

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD has called on the Minister for Transport to address capacity issues affecting train services in and out of Galway City.

There are only two carriages on the first morning train arriving into Galway at 8.10, which has raised serious safety concerns due to overcrowding.

Addressing the Dáil, Galway East Sinn Féin TD Louis O’Hara called on the Minister to address this issue.

Deputy O’Hara also raised the lack of early morning and late evening services to suit commuters.