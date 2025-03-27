  • Services

Call for traffic lights at Parkmore to be switched off due to "traffic chaos"

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a call for traffic lights at Parkmore to be switched off due to “traffic chaos”.

At a meeting at City Hall this week, Councillor Shane Forde took aim at the four sets of lights along Parkmore Road.

He argued that pedestrians hardly ever use them – but they’re playing a major role in complete traffic gridlock.

Councillor Forde’s proposing they be switched off and replaced with pedestrian crossings.

I spoke to him after the meeting to discuss the situation.

