Call for South Galway residents to be vigilant following spate of burglaries

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in the South Galway area are being asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their area following a spate of recent burglary attempts.

Councillor Gerry Finnerty says in the past week there have been numerous break-in attempts across the region.

He says areas including Shanaglish, Peterswell, Ardrahan, and Gort – as well as areas in North Clare – have experienced an unprecedented number of incidents in such a short time frame.

He says a suspicious vehicle with several occupants has been spotted on several occasions in some of these areas.

Fianna Fail Councillor Finnerty is calling on all residents to be vigilant – and report any suspicious behavior to Gardaí immediately.