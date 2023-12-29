  • Services

Services

Call for second contractor to deal with mould in Galway City Council homes

Published:

Call for second contractor to deal with mould in Galway City Council homes
Share story:

There are calls for a second contractor to deal with the problem of mould in council houses across Galway city.

A recent City Council meeting heard that a contractor was already carrying out works on the affected homes.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

However, there’s believed to be a back log of houses affected.

Galway City East Councillor Alan Cheevers says the mould is a severe hinderance to tenants who have health issues:

 

The post Call for second contractor to deal with mould in Galway City Council homes appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Merlin Park mental health centre receives 97% compliance rate

The inpatient mental health centre at Merlin Park Hospital has received a 97 percent compliance r...

no_space
Parts of Oughterard and Kilcolgan without power following strong winds

A small number of homes and businesses in Oughterard and Kilcolgan are without power following st...

no_space
Salthill-based man scoops overall prize in Teagasc Photo Comp

Adrian Nolan, who is living in Salthill, has taken home the overall prize in Teagasc’s national p...

no_space
Galway family support centre earn €50,000 in government funding

A Galway based community development and family support centre has earned fifty thousand euro in ...

no_space
Women are grounded for Galway Airport gigs

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Last year we pointed out a complain...

no_space
SU Welfare Officer finds out first-hand how hard it is to secure place to live

Students in Galway are “facing into an extremely difficult year” in 2024 as the accommodation cri...

no_space
Cash windfall for Galway GAA as ‘Win A Home’ draw is big winner

GALWAY GAA is in line for a welcome cash bonanza of over €900,000 – the profit from the county’s ...

no_space
Historians tell the history of Údarás na Gaeltachta from its inception to present day

A newly launched book paints the history of industrial development in the Gaeltacht told through ...

no_space
Rowing stars shine bright at big indoor Festival regatta

Tribesmen Rowing Club held a CrewBlu@Tribes Indoor Christmas Regatta at its club recently in an e...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up