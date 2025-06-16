Call for rollout of static speed cameras across Loughrea, Portumna, Gort and Kinvara.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are calls for more static speed cameras to be rolled out across Loughrea, Portumna, Gort and Kinvara.

It comes as the Waterfront Residents’ association have written to Councillor Geraldine Donohue asking for action to be taken along the main R380 in Loughrea.

They’re calling for a reduction of speed limts, along with the installation of both speed ramps and cameras in the area.

Independent Councillor Declan Kelly believes people won’t slow down unless they’re hit in the pocket