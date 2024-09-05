Call for replacement for discontinued private bus service between Athenry and Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The discontinued private bus service between Athenry and Galway is “a huge loss to the local community” and must be replaced
That’s according to Councillor Louis O’Hara, who’s urging the NTA and the Minister for Transport to examine the matter closely.
The daytime bus provided by Farrell’s of Athenry will cease its service tomorrow week (September 13th)
The company says its decision is based on rising costs and insufficient demand.
Sinn Féin Athenry-Oranmore area councillor Louis O’Hara says the route is crucial for workers and and must be replaced
