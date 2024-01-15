Call for realignment of dangerous stretch of N59 outside Oughterard

There’s a call for the realignment of a dangerous stretch of the N59 outside Oughterard.

The matter’s been raised by Councillor Tom Welby, as the Moycullen Bypass was discussed at County Hall.





He said there’s a stretch of around 8km heading towards Moycullen that’s in urgent need of investment.

Councillor Welby spoke to David Nevin.

