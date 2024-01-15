Call for realignment of dangerous stretch of N59 outside Oughterard
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s a call for the realignment of a dangerous stretch of the N59 outside Oughterard.
The matter’s been raised by Councillor Tom Welby, as the Moycullen Bypass was discussed at County Hall.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He said there’s a stretch of around 8km heading towards Moycullen that’s in urgent need of investment.
Councillor Welby spoke to David Nevin.
The post Call for realignment of dangerous stretch of N59 outside Oughterard appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Headford ‘Lace Trail’ heritage experience takes international gold award
The ‘Headford Lace Trail’ heritage experience has taken an international gold award. ...
Galway Cathedral Novena to mark its 40th anniversary
The Galway Cathedral Novena is to mark its 40th anniversary with an extensive panel of speakers a...
Night-time restrictions on water supply in Carraroe all this week
Night-time restrictions will be in place on the water supply in Carraroe all this week. They will...
Prediction of 10 per cent growth in employment opportunities for Galway this year
Local company FRS Recruitment says employment opportunities are expected to grow by 10% in Galway...
Planning lodged for new Community Nursing Unit for Clifden
The HSE has lodged planning permission for a new Community Nursing Unit for Clifden. The new buil...
Work progressing on new bus shelters in Connemara towns and villages
Work is progressing on new bus shelters in a number of towns and villages in Connemara. Some, how...
Gallery: President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery
President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, unveiled a plaque recognising the connection of Rahoon ...
West coast hosting far above average number of Ukrainian refugees
Counties along the West coast are hosting well above the national average number of Ukrainian ref...
NTA facing criticism over lack of attention to Galway public transport services
The National Transport Authority is facing criticism for what is being described as a lack of att...