Galway County Council is being urged to trial extended opening months of the public toilets at Loughrea Lake.

At present, the facilities are only open in June, July, and August.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

But at a meeting this week, Councillor Moegie Maher asked if it was possible for them to be opened from April to September.

Fine Gael councillor Maher told David Nevin there demand is there.

The post Call for public toilets at Loughrea Lake to open additional three months appeared first on Galway Bay FM.