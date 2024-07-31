  • Services

Call for public toilets at Loughrea Lake to open additional three months

Call for public toilets at Loughrea Lake to open additional three months
Galway County Council is being urged to trial extended opening months of the public toilets at Loughrea Lake.

At present, the facilities are only open in June, July, and August.


But at a meeting this week, Councillor Moegie Maher asked if it was possible for them to be opened from April to September.

Fine Gael councillor Maher told David Nevin there demand is there.

