Call for new bus route between Claregalway and city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Eireann is being urged to provide a new bus route between Claregalway, Carnmore and Galway city.

Independent councillor Jim Cuddy says he has contacted Bus Eireann in the hope that a new service can be provided to cater for increased demand locally.

Bus Eireann has yet to reply or comment on the possibility of a new service in the area.

At 12, councillor Cuddy says this is a densely populated area and this bus route could greatly reduce the number of vehicles on the roads…