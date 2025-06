This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Senior management and the CEO at Galway County Council should face more public accountability.

That’s according to former councillor and now Senator PJ Murphy, who’s raised the issue in the Seanad.

He said far too often, it’s councillors who get the blame for decisions that they had no role in whatsoever.

Senator Murphy said at present, there is no standard means for councillors to hold the CEO or senior management to account