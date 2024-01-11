Call for more investment to tackle disadvantaged areas across city

There’s a call for more investment to tackle disadvantaged areas across the city.

At City Hall this week, councillors discussed a new economic and community development strategy for the next six years.





Several councillors noted that in terms of community development, the ending of the RAPID programme in recent years was a major blow.

RAPID stands for “Revitalising Areas through Planning, Investment and Development” and saw national funding channeled into the most disadvantaged areas.

Councillor John Connolly says it delivered great results for the city.

