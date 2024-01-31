Call for more focused plan on future development of Claregalway
There’s a call for a more focused plan on the future development of Claregalway.
At a meeting at County Hall this week, Councillor David Collins said consideration should be given to an ambulance base and fire station in the village.
He said despite being a very rapidly growing area, it previously had failed to meet the criteria for a specific town plan.
Council management gave a commitment that they would look at a specific plan for Claregalway at some point in the future.
Councillor Collins says the demand is there – as shown by the population increase in recent years
