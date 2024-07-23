Call for M6 works to be suspended for All-Ireland final day

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being urged to suspend works on the M6 motorway next Sunday for All-Ireland final day.

Galway Senior Footballers take on Armagh, with supporters set to flock to and from Croke Park on the day.





Resurfacing works have been ongoing in recent weeks along the M6, and sections of the motorway are being reduced to one lane.

Ballinasloe Councillor Alan Harney says supporters experienced long delays while travelling to Dublin over the past few weekends, and we need to prevent a repeat this weekend:

