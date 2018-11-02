Call for Loughrea Lake to be made wheelchair accessible

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway County Councillor is calling for Loughrea Lake to be made wheelchair accessible.

Fine Gael Councillor Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher says the local amenity should be made available to everyone in Loughrea including wheelchair users.

He is awaiting an update from the County Council however he says as it a special area of conservation it may take some time.

