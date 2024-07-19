  • Services

Services

Call for independent board to chart future of St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe

Published:

Call for independent board to chart future of St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe
Share story:

St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe has fallen into a “significant state of dilapidation” and an independent board is needed to guide its future.

That’s according to local Councilor Alan Harney, who’s made the suggestion at a meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum West.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The HSE previously indicated in April that it’s reviewing a full portfolio of all surplus lands and buildings, to best decide their future.

And Galway County Council is purchasing the former St. Brigid’s Nurse’s Home opposite the hospital to establish a domestic violence refuge.

But Fine Gael Councillor Harney isn’t convinced that a proper plan is in place for the overall campus.

The post Call for independent board to chart future of St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Approval for plans to convert former iRadio studios in Wellpark into gym

Approval has been given for plans to convert the former iRadio studios in Wellpark into a gym. Th...

no_space
Big chance for Galway to thwart bogey rivals Cork

FOLLOWING their sensational result in dethroning All-Ireland champions Dublin in the capital, Gal...

no_space
Planning refused for step down homes for elderly near Barna

Planning permission has been refused for planned step down homes for the elderly near Barna. Spid...

no_space
City based marine environmental consultancy to create new jobs

A Galway city based marine environmental consultancy is to create new jobs as it moves to a large...

no_space
Slowing down of new home builds in Galway city and county last month

There has been a slowing down of the number of new homes receiving commencement notices in Galway...

no_space
100 local farmers share concerns with Agriculture Minister in Tuam

A group of around 100 farmers have been sharing their concerns with the Agriculture Minister at a...

no_space
Internationally-acclaimed conductor delighted to be on home ground to open Arts Festival

“The treasure of humankind”, was how renowned Galway composer and conductor Eímear Noone describe...

no_space
Army comes under fire after failing to reach agreement to open greenway route

Negotiations between the Defence Forces and Galway City Council over public access to a walkway i...

no_space
Quartet display their diverse styles in Kinvara Courthouse

Quartet, the latest exhibition at the KAVA Courthouse Gallery in Kinvara, which runs until this S...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up