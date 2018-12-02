Call for immediate solution to lack of public transport in Leenaun

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The community of Leenaun in north Connemara is calling for the establishment of year around transport service to Maam Cross and to Westport.

It’s as the local Development Association says the community is now completely devoid of any public transport options.

It’s warning the situation presents not just a challenge to locals – but to business and the tourism industry.

A regular daily bus service to and from Galway passed through Leenaun and the Maam Valley in past years but that was discontinued.

